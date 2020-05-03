|
SERRELL - Kathryn Elizabeth of Hicksville, passed away suddenly on April 13, 2020 at age 62. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Serrell. Devoted sister of Thomas, Peggy and the late Fred Serrell. Cherished com-panion and beloved partner of 29 years to Howard Minnerly of Seaford. She graduated from Hicksville High School in 1976 and has been employed at Castellano and Korenberg, CPA'S in Hicksville for the last 23 years. She loved reading, flowers and music of all kinds.A sweet soul, she will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020