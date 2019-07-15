|
FIFER - Kathryn, nee Peppler, passed away peacefully at home in the company of loving family in San Francisco on June 28, 2019 at age 73. A retired Registered Nurse devoted to helping others, Kay graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in NYC, and lived the greatest part of her life in Huntington and Centerport before moving to San Francisco with her husband in 2012 to be with family. She will be greatly missed by her many friends, husband William Fifer, and brothers Peter and Stephen Peppler.
Published in Newsday on July 15, 2019