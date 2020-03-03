Home

ARNOLD - Kathryn Green passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 in Louisville, CO at the age of 85. In 1957, while living in Hicksville, Kathy became President of the League of Women Voters for Nassau County. After receiving her Master's degree from Hofstra University, Kathy became a member of the English departments of Syosset High and Middle Schools and retired in 1992 to Boulder, CO. Kathryn is pre-deceased by her son, Tom, and survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles, and her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Michael. Please make donations to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 3, 2020
