Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-2828
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
62 Carleton Ave
East Islip, NY 11730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Hofmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Hofmann

Add a Memory
Kathryn Hofmann Notice
HOFMANN - Kathryn Marie (nee Schulz) of Florida on September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of George Franklin Hofmann. Loving mother of George K. Hofmann (Angela) and Holley K. Kavulich. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn Hughes (Patrick), Jeffrey Kavulich and Michael Kavulich.Adored great- grandmother of Quinn Hughes and Emmeline Hughes. Dear sister of Karl P. Schulz. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A of S.S. Parkway) between the hours of 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. where the funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, Long Island. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Albrecht Bruno & O'shea Funeral Home
Download Now