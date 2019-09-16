|
HOFMANN - Kathryn Marie (nee Schulz) of Florida on September 12, 2019. Beloved wife of George Franklin Hofmann. Loving mother of George K. Hofmann (Angela) and Holley K. Kavulich. Cherished grandmother of Kathryn Hughes (Patrick), Jeffrey Kavulich and Michael Kavulich.Adored great- grandmother of Quinn Hughes and Emmeline Hughes. Dear sister of Karl P. Schulz. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Albrecht, Bruno & O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc. 62 Carleton Avenue, East Islip (2 miles south exit 43-A of S.S. Parkway) between the hours of 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. where the funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Interment Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, Long Island. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 16, 2019