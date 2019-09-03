Home

Quinn - Fogarty Funeral Home
192-15 Northern Boulevard
Flushing, NY 11358
(718) 353-5166
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Quinn - Fogarty Funeral Home
192-15 Northern Boulevard
Flushing, NY 11358
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
Mary's Nativity Church
Flushing, NY
Kathryn Stewart Notice
STEWART - Kathryn B passed away on September 1, 2019. She was 87 years old. Born in Flushing, New York to Catherine Kelly Stewart and John Stewart, Kathryn was one of four children. She resided in Flushing, New York all of her life. Kathryn obtained her BA and Masters Degree from Queens College. In addition, due to her constant thirst for knowledge, she obtained many specialized certifications from NYU, Hofstra and St. John's. Kathryn was a passionate educator. Although she taught in several schools during her life, she always called John Philip Sousa Jr. High School in Port Washington, NY her home where she was the History Department Chairperson from 1958 to 1976. Kathryn is survived by her sister, Marilyn Gagnon, her cousin, Alice Fleckenstein and her sister-in-law, Charito Stewart. She is adored by many nieces, nephews, cousins and great nieces and nephews, who will miss her tremendously. Kathryn is predeceased by her sister, Alice Stewart and her brother, John "Jack" Stewart. Kathryn will be remembered by her loved ones as a loving, selfless individual, always putting the needs of others before her own. A celebration of Kathryn's life will take place on September 4, 2019 from 4-8pm at Quinn-Fogarty Funeral Home, 192-15 Northern Blvd., Flushing, New York. A funeral mass will take place on September 5th at 9:45am at Mary's Nativity Church, Flushing, NY.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019
