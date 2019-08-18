|
Meade - Kathypassed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 peacefully in her home at the age of 64. She was born on Christmas Day and lived her life as a vibrant, energetic person who believed that she wanted to do her part to create change that enhanced the lives of people around her. For many years, Kathy was the property manager for La Bonne Vie on Long Island. In 2006 newly elected Brookhaven Town Supervisor Brian Foley called upon Kathy's talents to help reform the building department. Kathy served as Deputy Commissioner of Building and Fire Prevention, where among her many accomplishments, she eliminated the long wait lines for residential permits and improved the constituent experience with the Town of Brookhaven. Kathy was a founding director of the Coram Civic Association, where she was a strong community voice for quality of life issues. She was the recipient of the Rosa Parks Community Service award in 2013. Kathy served on the Board of Directors for the Heritage Trust, a non-profit organization in Mount Sinai dedicated to enhancing Heritage Park from February 2006 until October 2018 with a small break after an accident in 2008 that left her a quadriplegic. Her devastating accident did not break her spirit; she continued to serve in an essential role as treasurer for the Heritage Trust and found a renewed purpose in helping those with similar injuries. She served on the St. Charles Hospital Spinal Cord Injury Advisory Board, the Town of Brookhaven's Special-Needs Advisory Committee, SILO's Barrier Busters, and the Longwood Superintendent Budget Advisory Committee. She also became a mentor for other quadriplegics who were having a hard time coping with life. In 2018, Kathy and her husband Jim moved to Sedona, Arizona, a place where she always wished to retire. Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to at (stjude.org).
Published in Newsday from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019