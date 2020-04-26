|
GIESELER - Katie Rose, of Bayport, LI, passed suddenly on April 20, 2020. Beloved daughter of John and Eileen and many loving relatives. Katie Rose graduated from Bayport High School in 2006. Katie went on to Pace University in Manhattan where she received a BA in Biology. She then went on to receive her Degree in Nursing from Suffolk Community College. Katie was an R.N. Supervisor at Woodhaven Nursing Facility in Port Jefferson. She adored her job, as well as her co-workers and residents. In return Katie was respected and loved by all. Katie, Big Poppy and Nana Flo are waiting with open arms. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were private. A celebration of Katie's life will be celebrated at a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Last Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1661, Southampton, NY 11969. www.raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020