DYER-Katy T. of East Moriches passed away on June 14th at the age of 37. Loving mother of James. Beloved daughter of John Dyer and Elizabeth Harrington Dyer. Cherished sister of Bridget and Jack. Katy was also a loving aunt and good friend. She will be missed by all. Visitation will be held at Wesche Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18th from 2-5 & 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:45am at St. John the Evan- gelist Church Center Moriches followed by interment in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Birthright, 99 W. Montauk Hwy. Hampton Bays, NY 11946 or St. John the Evangelist Church Social Ministry 25 Ocean Ave Center Moriches NY 11934.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home
JUN
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wesche Funeral Home
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
10:45 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church Center
