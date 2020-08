O'NEILL - Keith Thomas, age 23, whose cunning wit could always keep us laughing and filled our hearts with love. Born and raised in Long Beach, New York, he inspired all those he met with his patience and generosity. God steers us towards our destiny by hard events and choices. Keith was a man of honor, respect, and loyalty but most of all genuine kindness. He will be sorely missed by family and friends.







