Kellie M. Clavin

Kellie M. Clavin Notice
CLAVIN - Kellie M. of Bay Shore, NY on December 11, 2019 in her 46th year. Raised in Brentwood, NY former resident of Florida and Vestal, NY. Pre-deceased by her parents William and Irene and her sister Karen Kerensky. Dear sister and friend to Mark Clavin and Patricia Curry. Cherished aunt to Danielle Pratt, Jacklyn Rosen and Adam Curry. Loving great aunt to Peyton, Morgan, and Cassandra. She was loved by her friends, co-workers and customers at J.C. Penney in Bay Shore where she worked for 15 years. Master chef and avid pinochle player. Kellie will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all those fortunate to have been blessed by her love, humor and friendship. Memorial services will be private. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, INC. Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
