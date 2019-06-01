|
|
DOLAN - Kelly Elizabeth of Freeport, NY on May 30, 2019. Beloved daughter of Tom and Karen. Revered sister of Tommy (Mindy), Brian (Cara), Matthew (Kim) and Michael (Mehgan). Loving aunt of Aiden, Colin and Nate. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc. 2681 Long Beach Rd. Oceanside, Sunday 3-7PM. Funeral Mass St. Anthony's RC Church, Oceanside, Monday 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to: The Kelly Dolan Memorial Nursing Scholarship, sent to: The Nassau Community College Foundation, 364 Rice Circle, Garden City, NY 11530, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on June 1, 2019