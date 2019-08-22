Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
FARRELL - Kelly E. of West Babylon, L.I. on August 17, 2019. Loving daughter of Kathleen J. and James E. III. Cherished sister of Kristin. Devoted granddaughter of Elizabeth and Charles Pace and Jacqueline and the late James. Adored by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main St., Babylon, NY on Monday, August 26 from 5pm to 8 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to: Last Hope, Inc. at their website: www.lasthopeanimalrescue.org in her name appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 22, 2019
