Wesche Funeral Home Inc
495 Main St
Center Moriches, NY 11934
(631) 878-0007
Kelvin Gerard Flannery


1951 - 2020
Kelvin Gerard Flannery Notice
FLANNERY - Kelvin Gerard Simon born Jan 7, 1951 and passed away on April 10, 2020. I met my husband Kelvin in a friend's car, in the parking lot at McDonalds. From the moment that Kelvin stole a glance of me in the rear view mirror, a romance began that lasted for 51 years. We were married at a beautiful Nuptial Mass at St. Barnabas RC Church in Bellmore. After a stint in the National Guard, Kelvin worked three or four minor jobs. Kelvin settled into working for the VA Northport Medical Center. He was elected President of the AFGE Union twice. Kelvin finished his career in biomedical engineering. Kelvin was a big Mets fan. He caught "Mets Fever" from my mom and passed it along to our sons. Kelvin died suddenly, on April 10, 2020. Joan and Kelvin would have been married 50 years on July 25th 2020. Kelvin is survived by his son Michael and his wife Helene. Kelvin is in Heaven now with his son Sean. Kelvin will be missed sorely by many close relatives and friends. See you in Heaven, my love. Until then, Rest in Peace.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020
