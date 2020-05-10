Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Funeral
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ken Conaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ken Conaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ken Conaty Notice
CONATY - Ken, 81, of New Bern, NC and Seaford NY, passed away on 5-1-20, on Long Island, from congestive heart failure. Ken was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and TWA employee of 41 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend and mentor to many. Ken was a man of great character, humor and patience. He led by quiet example, worked hard, and always gave others the benefit of the doubt. He was a gentleman and a blessing to all who were lucky enough to know and love him. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Jan. He is survived by his children, Michael Conaty (Shelly) and Erin Andrews (Todd), his siblings Donald Conaty, Maureen Clancy, Kathleen Faeth and Margaret Zickler, seven dear grandchildren and much loved nieces and nephews. A funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Until then, please raise an ice cold beer, in a glass, in Ken's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ken's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -