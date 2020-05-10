|
|
CONATY - Ken, 81, of New Bern, NC and Seaford NY, passed away on 5-1-20, on Long Island, from congestive heart failure. Ken was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and TWA employee of 41 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and a friend and mentor to many. Ken was a man of great character, humor and patience. He led by quiet example, worked hard, and always gave others the benefit of the doubt. He was a gentleman and a blessing to all who were lucky enough to know and love him. Ken was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Jan. He is survived by his children, Michael Conaty (Shelly) and Erin Andrews (Todd), his siblings Donald Conaty, Maureen Clancy, Kathleen Faeth and Margaret Zickler, seven dear grandchildren and much loved nieces and nephews. A funeral and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Until then, please raise an ice cold beer, in a glass, in Ken's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., Seaford. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020