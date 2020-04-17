|
|
Sawyer-Kendall A., 83 years old of Bay Shore, passed away on April 15th, 2020. He served proudly in the Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Constance Sawyer, loving father of Kendall and Tracy, devoted and proud grandpa of Ryan, Dylan, Jason and Justin. Private ceremony and arrangements will be held by Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main St Islip N.Y. And he will be laid to rest at Calverton National Cementary, Calverton N.Y. A celebration of Kendall's life will be planned and held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 17, 2020