O'CONNOR - Kenneth A., age 84, a longtime Massapequa resident. Beloved husband for 62 years to Loretta. Loving father of Janice and the late Christine Ann. Adored grandfather of Emily Ann. Dear brother of Brian and the late Mary Jane. Longtime St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church Parishioner where he faithfully volunt-eered on the Building and Grounds Committee, at the Bazaar every summer for 2 weeks and weekly with Meals On Wheels. Proud Navy Veteran. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel. A funeral mass will be said Friday at 10:15am at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, Massapequa. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to St. Rose of Lima Parish Outreach, 2 Bayview Ave., Massapequa, NY 11758 or The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) at PanCan.org
