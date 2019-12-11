|
|
BALDWIN - Kenneth R. 64 of Smithtown, NY on December 12, 2019. Member of Adult Softball League in Huntington, Smithtown, St. James & Brookhaven. Coach Sharks & Sabers. President and Coach of Smithtown High School Roller Hockey League. Loving Husband of Louise. Beloved Dad of Suzanne (Jerome) Greenridge & Kenny Jr. Loving Poppy of Justin, Jordan & Kenneth Jr. Loving Son of the late Rodney & the late Alvera Baldwin. Loving Brother of Robert (Marge), Perry, Craig, Allison Seward, Gwen (Rick) Coady & Diane Bello. Cherished Brother -in -law to Denise Botte & Linda Lent. Loving Uncle & Cousin to many. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home 829 Middle Country Road; Route 25, Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Thursday 2-4pm & 7-10pm. Words of Remembebrance on Thursday @8:30pm at Funeral Home. Cremation Private. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 11, 2019