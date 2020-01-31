Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
(516) 922-7442
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oyster Bay Funeral Home
261 South Street
Oyster Bay, NY 11771
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Gertrude RC Church
Bayville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Bishop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Bishop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Bishop Notice
BISHOP - Kenneth H. on January 27, 2020, age 77, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Vera. Loving father of Kenneth (Debra), John (Marissa), Michael (Michelle), Carl (Lisa), Thomas (Jennifer), Brigitte Molfetta (Nicholas), Ashley Russell (Christopher), and the late Maria. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Connor, Sophia Molfetta, Giana, Mae, Raegan, Chase, Carl, Charli, Joseph, and Haley Russell. Dear brother of Jean Difede, and the late Robert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oyster Bay Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -