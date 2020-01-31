|
|
BISHOP - Kenneth H. on January 27, 2020, age 77, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Vera. Loving father of Kenneth (Debra), John (Marissa), Michael (Michelle), Carl (Lisa), Thomas (Jennifer), Brigitte Molfetta (Nicholas), Ashley Russell (Christopher), and the late Maria. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth, Connor, Sophia Molfetta, Giana, Mae, Raegan, Chase, Carl, Charli, Joseph, and Haley Russell. Dear brother of Jean Difede, and the late Robert. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Friday 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, NY Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment is private. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 31, 2020