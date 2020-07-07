1/1
Kenneth Blauer
BLAUER - Kenneth, age 92, recently of Hawthorne, NJ on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born in Brooklyn to Bernard Blauer and his wife Anna Reizes Blauer, Kenneth resided in Brooklyn and Manhattan for most of his life. He was a graduate of Brooklyn Technical High School and of New York University, where he earned an engineering degree. He proudly served his country in the U.S Army and was stationed in Europe during the Korean War. He spent the remainder of his career as a Procurement Officer for the United States Department of Defense in New York City. Kenneth was the beloved husband of the late Grace (nee Perri) Blauer (1997). Cherished sister of June Schiffman and her husband Seymour of Port Washington, NY. Loving uncle of Steven Schiffman and his wife Maria of Coram, NY, Barbara Cohen and her husband Gary and their daughter Anna of Port Washington, NY, and Deborah Pole and her husband Robert of Havre De Grace, MD. Dear brother-in-law to Marilyn Blauer. He was predeceased by his brother, Martin Blauer and his nephew, David Blauer. He was a beloved mentor and friend to Regina Schwartz of New Windsor, NY.The family is extremely grateful for the loving care provided by the nurses and staff of Van Dyk at Park Place. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to VA NY Harbor Healthcare System (volunteer.va.gov) or to Van Dyk Memory Care Center, Attn: Pam Tokarczuk, Executive Director, 644 Goffle Rd., Hawthorne, New Jersey 07506. www.browningforshay.com.



Published in Newsday on Jul. 7, 2020.
