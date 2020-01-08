|
BOVE - Kenneth age 86, of Westbury, New York passed away suddenly on Sunday January 5, 2020 on his way to church. Loving husband of the late Lois Bove. Devoted father of David Bove and the late Donna Fendley. Cherished grandfather of Hannah Fendley. Dear brother to Douglas and (Norma) Bove. Kenneth was born in Putnam, CT to Domnic and Helen Bove. Kenneth worked as an electrical engineer for 38 years at the Hazeltine Corporation in Greenvale, NY before his retirement. A visitation for Kenneth will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the New Hyde Park Baptist Church where he was a long time member under the supervision of the Forest Park Funeral Home. The address of the church is 635 New Hyde Park Road, New Hyde Park, NY 11040. A committal service will occur Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Pinelawn Memorial Park, 2030 Wellwood Ave, Farmingdale, NY 11735. www.forestparkfunerals.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 8, 2020