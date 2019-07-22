|
CHARON - Kenneth A of Conyers, Georgia, formerly of Sunnyside, Queens, on July 19th in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Carol Oddo Charon, father of Kenneth (Rebecca), Raymond (Kathy) and Carolyn Smart (Freddy), brother of William (Kay) and the late Larry, son of the late Louis and Ruth, and is survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A proud Veteran of the US Navy, Ken worked for IBM for over 30 years as a VP for manufacturing in the US and Europe. After retirement Ken taught Business Management at Georgia Tech University. Ken was a loving family man who helped everyone in his life's path. There will be a celebration of Ken's life later this year.
Published in Newsday on July 22, 2019