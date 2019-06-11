|
COLLINS - Kenneth L. on May 30, 2019 at the age of 95. Recently of West Babylon, NY and previously of Bay Shore and Islip, NY. Survived by adoring daughter Erin. Nearly 50 years of fuel oil delivery with Reliance, Volkmann, and Islip Coal and Feed. Respected caddy at Southward Ho Country Club. NASCAR official at Riverhead Raceway and Islip Speedway. Talented photographer and lover of nature. A great sense of humor and appreciation for fine dining, travel, history, geography, music, and sports made him a special person to know. Cremation and memorial services private. Arrangements entrusted to the Overton Funeral Home, Islip. Donations in Ken's name to the Bay Shore Historical Society, 22 Maple Avenue, Bay Shore, NY 11706 would be appreciated. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019