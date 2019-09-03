Home

Kenneth Corcoran


1965 - 2019
Kenneth Corcoran Notice
Corcoran - Kenneth Patrick passed away in his home on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Husband of Coralie A. (Larsen-Anthony) Corcoran. Ken was born June 18, 1965 in New York, NY. Son of Arline C. (Hart-Corcoran) Radmann of Stroudsburg and the late Matthew P. Corcoran; step son of Richard Radmann of Stroudsburg. Ken was a resident of Stroudsburg originally from Dix Hills, New York. Ken made his living as a master electrician. After relocating from Long Island New York to Pennsylvania in 1994 Ken opened his own electrical contracting business. Ken was president of The Stroudsburg Pocono Irish American Club from 2016-2018. Ken is survived by his daughter Kristin of Stroudsburg; step children Joseph Anthony of Goshen, NY and Tania Anthony of Austin TX; his sisters Christine Varrone (Joseph) of Dix Hills, NY and Kelly Whelan (Jack) of Huntington, NY; brother Michael (Jessica) of Stroudsburg; nieces and nephews Joseph, Anthony, Marissa, Brianna, Sabrina, Jack, Leah, and Ella.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 3, 2019
