|
|
RAYNOR - Kenneth F., age 96, of Wooster, died January 12, 2020, in Orrville, following a period of declining health. He was born on June 16, 1923, in Huntington Station, NY the son of Kenneth E. and Ida (Hedlund) Raynor. He married Doris Lepley on July 12, 1947, in Columbus, OH. She preceded him in death on February 19, 2006. Kenneth served in the Army Air Corp as a S/Sergeant from 1943 to 1946, serving in Hawaii and Columbus, OH. He was a union electrician working for Local 25 IBEW and was also a maintenance supervisor for off-track betting in New York. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and coin collecting. He is survived by one son, Ken Raynor of Orrville; grandson, Brian Raynor of LaGrange, OH; 3 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Wilma Ray- nor of Orrville; brothers, Sterling Raynor of Westbury, NY and Kevin (Ellen) Raynor of Franklin, MA; sister, Lois Lawrence of Gypsum, CO; sister-inlaw, Kay Raynor of East Northpoint, NY; and his feline master, Anakin. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Julia Raynor, brother, Bruce Raynor, and sister, Jackie Sirakowski. At his request, cremation will take place. Memorial services will be held at a later date with cremains to be placed in the columbarium wall at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Auble Funeral Home in Orrville, OH is assisting the family with arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home web site at: www.aublefuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1161 Mechanicsburg Road, Wooster, OH 44691 or , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 16, 2020