FLICKINGER - KENNETH Kenneth "Kenny" Flickinger, age 75, passed away in a hospice in Branford, Connecticut on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Kenny was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 28, 1943. He served in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967 and lived most of his life in Brooklyn and Queens, NY. After retiring from Con Edison, where he worked for 40 years, he relocated to Milford, CT. Kenny was an avid reader and a runner who enjoyed tai chi and fishing. Most of all, he loved family gatherings with his three children, Lee Ann Murphy, Christina Bambino and Ken Flickinger, their spouses, Michael, Christopher and Rachel, and his 7 grandchildren, Brenna, Matthew, Jacob, Ian, Declan, Ryan and Sophie. He is also survived by his sister Carolyn Burke, brother Peter Flickinger, ex-wife and good friend Ann Flickinger and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Carl Flickinger. All funeral services will be private, however, a memorial luncheon to celebrate Kenny's life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions in Kenny's memory may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research. Arrangements have been entrusted to Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull, and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com. Published in Newsday on July 14, 2019