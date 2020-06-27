MARA - Kenneth Frank passed peacefully after a 4 year battle with brain cancer on June 23, 2020 at the age of 62. Former owner of GC Alarm and World Wide Security. Beloved husband to Patricia, dearest father and best friend to Jack and Kylie. Devoted brother to Bruce. Predeceased by his parents Alice and Frank. Survived by his Aunt Rosalie Jahelka, cousins Gina Mormile and Bob Jahelka, mother-in-law Margaret Garvey, brother-in-law of John Garvey (Arlene), Ellen McGovern (Kevin), James Garvey, Maureen Peyrot (Anthony), William Garvey (Teresa), Stasia Pearson (Christopher) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Garden City, NY 11530. Wake Service Tuesday, 6/30 4-7pm. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 9:45am at St. Joseph's Church, Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530







