KENNETH FRANK MARA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KENNETH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARA - Kenneth Frank passed peacefully after a 4 year battle with brain cancer on June 23, 2020 at the age of 62. Former owner of GC Alarm and World Wide Security. Beloved husband to Patricia, dearest father and best friend to Jack and Kylie. Devoted brother to Bruce. Predeceased by his parents Alice and Frank. Survived by his Aunt Rosalie Jahelka, cousins Gina Mormile and Bob Jahelka, mother-in-law Margaret Garvey, brother-in-law of John Garvey (Arlene), Ellen McGovern (Kevin), James Garvey, Maureen Peyrot (Anthony), William Garvey (Teresa), Stasia Pearson (Christopher) and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Garden City, NY 11530. Wake Service Tuesday, 6/30 4-7pm. Funeral Mass, Wednesday 9:45am at St. Joseph's Church, Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Wake
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved