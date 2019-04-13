Home

Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
(631) 754-2400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Nolan & Taylor-Howe Funeral Home
5 Laurel Ave
Northport, NY 11768
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Commack, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Long Island National Cemetery
GAUTIER - Kenneth R. of Spring Hill, FL, on April 4th, 86 years of age. Formerly of Commack, NY. Born in Queens, NY on Feb. 6th, 1933 to the late Maybelle & late Richard. Beloved husband of almost 65 years to Barbara. Loving father of the late Kenneth Lee, Kevin, Keith, Michele (Rick) Niblick, & Kim (Robert) Cagnazzi. Cherished grand-father of Heather Murray, Samantha Lickteig, Madison Murray, Lianne Cagnazzi, Alexandra Cagnazzi, Gabriel Cagnazzi, Courtney Gautier, Nicole Gautier, Patrick Gautier, Jack Gautier. Dear brother of Gail McGuirk and the late Richard. Visitation at Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Sunday, 2-5 PM. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM, Christ the King Church, Commack. Interment following, with US Army Honors, at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Kenneth Gautier's name can be made to HPH Hospice, 12470 Telecom Dr, Tampa, FL 33637. www.chaptershealth.org
Published in Newsday on Apr. 13, 2019
