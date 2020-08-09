1/
Kenneth Geldert
GELDERT - Kenneth, 77, of Bay Shore, on August 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Loving father of Michael Geldert (Dena), Roger Geldert (Michelle), Amy Stewart (Gary), Maggie Harrington (Dennis), Lindsey Cucchiaro (Leonard), and the late Molly Murphy (Larry). Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 8. Ex-chief and commissioner of Brentwood Fire Dept., Boating enthusiast, hardworking owner of Kenny's Auto Service for 42 years. Memorial visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm, Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon.



Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
9
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
6316692400
