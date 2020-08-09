Kenneth Geldert

GELDERT - Kenneth, 77, of Bay Shore, on August 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susan. Loving father of Michael Geldert (Dena), Roger Geldert (Michelle), Amy Stewart (Gary), Maggie Harrington (Dennis), Lindsey Cucchiaro (Leonard), and the late Molly Murphy (Larry). Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 8. Ex-chief and commissioner of Brentwood Fire Dept., Boating enthusiast, hardworking owner of Kenny's Auto Service for 42 years. Memorial visitation Sunday, August 9, 2020, 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm, Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main St., Babylon.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 9, 2020.