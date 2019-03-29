GRAF - Kenneth Lloyd, 89, of Camp School Road, died March 26, 2019 at his home in Wolfeboro, NH. Born in Huntington Station, NY Jan-uary 26, 1930 son of the late Richard A. and Frances (DeStefano) Graf. He lived in Huntington, Long Island for many years while summering in Wolfeboro. After his retirement he wintered in Naples, Florida and summered in Wol-feboro moving to Wolfeboro permanently 4 years ago. Ken owned the Graf Insurance Agency in Huntington Station for over forty years. He was a past president of the Huntington United Fund, he founded the Huntington Insurance Agents Association and was one of the founding members of the Huntington Station Kiwanis Club. He volunteered handing out beach passes for the Naples, FL Police department and also at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro. Ken was a parishioner at St. Katharine Drexel Church in Alton, NH. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Karp) Graf of Wolfeboro, a son Kenneth L. Graf, Jr. of Lanesboro, MA, 2 daughters: Mary M. Graf- De Los Reyes of Huntington, NY, Anne F. Jamieson of Port Jefferson Station, NY, a sister Muriel Baze of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, 3 grandchildren James L. Graf, Thomas F. Graf, Robert Jamieson, Jr. and his beloved dog Max. A Memorial Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 3 at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Rd., Alton, NH. Burial will be in South Wolfeboro Cemetery later this spring. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Central NH VNA & Hospice. The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home in Wolfeboro, NH is in charge of arrangements. To leave the family a brief message, a note of condolence and sign an online guest book go to: www.baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com Published in Newsday on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary