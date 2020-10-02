Kenneth Irving

IRVING - Kenneth, 74, of North Massapequa on September 28, 2020. Proud US Naval Vietnam War Veteran. Retired New York Telephone Technician. Beloved father of Veronica Irving and Melanie Beshears (Kevin). Loving Poppy of Bryanna, Leanne, Tyler, David and Michael. Dear brother of Brian and the late Freddy. Predeceased by his devoted longtime partner, Robert Siegfried. Cherished uncle of Jack Edgar. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment with military honors following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kenneth's memory to the Cancer Society
, cancer.org
.