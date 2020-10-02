1/1
Kenneth Irving
IRVING - Kenneth, 74, of North Massapequa on September 28, 2020. Proud US Naval Vietnam War Veteran. Retired New York Telephone Technician. Beloved father of Veronica Irving and Melanie Beshears (Kevin). Loving Poppy of Bryanna, Leanne, Tyler, David and Michael. Dear brother of Brian and the late Freddy. Predeceased by his devoted longtime partner, Robert Siegfried. Cherished uncle of Jack Edgar. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 315 Conklin Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Monday, 9:45 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment with military honors following at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Kenneth's memory to the Cancer Society, cancer.org.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
OCT
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
OCT
5
Funeral Mass
09:45 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
OCT
5
Interment
Calverton National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
315 Conklin St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-0336
