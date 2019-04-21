|
FUJARSKI - Kenneth J., on April 5, 2019 at the age of 78, at his son Kenny's home in Orlando FL. Ken was battling lung cancer for several years. He was raised in Greenpoint Brooklyn and served in the United States Army. He is also survived by 2 daughters Denise and Lisa and four grandchildren Tamara, Dorian, Rachel and Noah, great grandson Lane, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many cousins and friends. Ken was predeceased by two brothers, Henry and Ronald and is survived by his brother Raymond (Maryann). Cremation was pri- vate and a memorial will be held at a later date on Long Island.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2019