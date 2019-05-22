Home

McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sylvester R.C. Church
68 Ohio Avenue
Medford, NY
Kenneth K. Terry Notice
TERRY - Kenneth K. of Holtsville died May 19, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gloria Terry. Devoted father of Patricia Crocker (Donald), Kenneth Jr. (Joan), Ronald W. (Karen), Richard, John (Linda) and Glenn Terry. Loving brother of Leslie Terry. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22 from 2:00 - 4:00PM and 7:00 - 9:00PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Funeral Mass 9:30AM on Thursday, May 23 at St. Sylvester R.C. Church, 68 Ohio Avenue, Medford. Interment in Waverly Cemetery
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019
