TERRY - Kenneth K. of Holtsville died May 19, 2019. Predeceased by his beloved wife Gloria Terry. Devoted father of Patricia Crocker (Donald), Kenneth Jr. (Joan), Ronald W. (Karen), Richard, John (Linda) and Glenn Terry. Loving brother of Leslie Terry. Cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 22 from 2:00 - 4:00PM and 7:00 - 9:00PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Funeral Mass 9:30AM on Thursday, May 23 at St. Sylvester R.C. Church, 68 Ohio Avenue, Medford. Interment in Waverly Cemetery
Published in Newsday on May 22, 2019