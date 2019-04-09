Home

LEISTNER Kenneth E. of East Rockaway, passed away suddenly, on April 6, 2019. (Chiropractor 39 years for E. Rockaway and surrounding areas and former teacher and coach Malverne HS.) Internationally known strength training coach and author. Beloved husband of Kathy (Tuite). Loving father of Kevin C. Tolbert, Gregory R. Roman (Dana), Sol E. Leistner, and Bariann Leistner (Eric Smith). Cherished son of Doris and the late Sol. Adored grandfather of 6 (Connor, Gregory, Emily, Katie, Courtney, and Matthew) Dear brother of Barry (Dawn) Leistner. Also survived by his 5 loyal dogs. Reposing at Hungerford & Clark Inc. Funeral Home 110 Pine St. (Corner So. Ocean Ave.) Freeport. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:45am at Our Holy Redeemer R.C. Church, Freeport. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visiting Hours Saturday 8:30am -10:15am In lieu of flowers contributions to Lakeview Youth Federation PO Box 525, W. Hempstead, NY 11552-0525 would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 9, 2019
