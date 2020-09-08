1/
Kenneth Lofink
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LOFINK - Kenneth Robert, of Oakdale, on September 5, 2020. Cherished husband of Patricia. Loving father of Laurie Schwarz (D.), Patricia, Alice, and Holly. Devoted grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 7. Loving uncle of Tammy. Caring twin brother of the late Arthur. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy. Bayport. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved