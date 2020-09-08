Kenneth Lofink

LOFINK - Kenneth Robert, of Oakdale, on September 5, 2020. Cherished husband of Patricia. Loving father of Laurie Schwarz (D.), Patricia, Alice, and Holly. Devoted grandfather of 7 and great grandfather of 7. Loving uncle of Tammy. Caring twin brother of the late Arthur. Reposing Wednesday 2-4:30 & 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy. Bayport. Funeral Mass Thursday 10:00 am at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment to follow Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 8, 2020.