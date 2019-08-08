Home

Kenneth M. Sherman Notice
SHERMAN - Kenneth M., of Babylon, NY, passed on August 6th, 2019, in his 80th year. Will be forever joined with wife Kathleen Sherman in their 55th year of marriage. Loving father to Kenny (Ninette) Sherman, and Tammy (John) Johnson. Cherished grandfather of Samantha Sherman, Evangeline Sherman, and Kenny Sherman III. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9th from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Lindenhurst Funeral Home, 424 S. Wellwood Ave., Lindenhurst 11757. Mass Christian Burial Saturday, 11:15am at St. Joseph R.C. Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 8, 2019
