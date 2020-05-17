|
|
HENGEN - Kenneth R., born 8/13/59, died on Good Friday- 4/10/20, victim of the Corona Virus/ COVID-19. Loving son of Jackie and Jerry, brother of Kathy Genovese, Tom Hengen (Julie), Patricia Jablon (David), Barbara Behan (David) and Christine Ramsey (Matt); uncle to 11, including Anthony (Nicky) and Alyssa Genovese; Jenna Hengen; Ryan, Nicole, and Kelli Jablon; Alex, Christopher and Caitlin Behan and Sarah and Sean Ramsey. A graduate of Maria Regina H.S., Ken went on to earn an Associate Degree from Sullivan County Community College, after which he completed the rigorous apprentice program of the International Union of Operating Engineers, leading to a position with ABC Corp/Walt Disney. Among his favorite pastimes were fishing and cooking and he always enjoyed preparing spectacular meals for family and friends. Ken will be sorely missed by his grieving family, many friends and his Fiance', Diane Peterson. Life will not be the same without him and he will be remembered forever.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020