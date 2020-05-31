Kenneth Strange
STRANGE - Kenneth R, Sr, 90, of Blue Point, LI, died on May 29, 2020. Retired NYPD Deputy Chief. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn and the late Lydia. Loving father of Kenneth Jr. (Aurora), Robert (Mary), Susan (Joe LeBlanc), Corinne (Tim Schell) and Maura (Stephen Valentino). Proud grandfather of eleven. Dear brother of George Fotis. Due the current health crisis, services were private and a more public celebration of Mr. Strange's life will be held a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, raynordandrea.com.



Published in Newsday on May 31, 2020.
