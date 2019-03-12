|
BROWN - Kenneth W. on March 10, 2019 of Deer Park at age 73. Beloved husband of Eileen A. Brown. Dearest father of Allison Brown and Lisa Brown (Jeremy Nearhoof). Dear brother of Larry Brown and the late David Brown. Reposing at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY. Wednesday 2-4:30pm and 7-9:30pm. Prayers in funeral home Wednesday, 8pm. Funeral Thursday, 10:30am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, East Farmingdale, NY. www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 12, 2019