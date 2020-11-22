NOELSCH - Kenneth W. Jr., on November 17, 2020, of Massapequa, NY., after a long illness. He loved social events and family gatherings, lively discussion, reading and music, and his work. Devoted member of Grace Episcopal Church where he volunteered for many years at the Floyd-Jones Library. Graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Retired Principle Engineer of the ARMA Division of American Bosch Corp., and from Sperry-United Technologies Corp., where he was Lead Engineer on the Trident Defense System. Beloved brother of Robert L. Noelsch and his wife, Hyon S. Noelsch (nee Yang). Loving uncle of Robert Y. Noelsch, Eva C.Y. Gonzalez, (Nicolas) and daughter, Abigail N. Gonzalez, all of Brightwaters, NY. Also survived by his cousins Noel Dusanenko (nee Fippinger, Andrew) of Southport, N.C., and their children; John A. Dusanenko of Massapequa, NY and Christopher A. Dusanenko of Raleigh, NC. Reposing Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford, (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Tuesday 8 PM at the funeral home. Graveside Service Wednesday 10 AM at Grace Church Cemetery, Massapequa. Schmittfuneralhome.com