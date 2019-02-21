Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
DONOVAN - Kerry of N. Mass-apequa, NY died on Monday, February 18th, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved husband of Mary and beloved father of James, Matthew and Michael. Cherished brother of Thomas, Lisa, Jimmy and John. A proud retired NYPD Detective. He was a man of unmatched intellect. He could brighten a room with his contagious sense of humor and he will be missed by all who have had the pleasure of coming in contact with him. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 21st from 2 - 4:30 and 7 - 9:30pm at Chapey & Son's Funeral Home in Bethpage, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:15am Friday, February 22nd at St. James Church of Seaford, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 21, 2019
