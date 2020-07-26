LOPEZ - Kerry (Scully) 2/24/73 - 7/23/20. Beloved wife and daughter who was dedicated to caring for her family, animals and those in need in the Long Island community. Kerry is survived by her husband, Alfonso Ernesto Lopez, her mother, Betty O'Hara Scully, her sister, Colleen Scully, her sister-in-law, Ana Armida Lopez, her brother-in-law, Armando Antonio Lopez and his family, as well as her Aunt Carolyn and many cousins. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:45am on Tuesday July 28 at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store