KERRY SCULLY LOPEZ 2/24/73 - 7/24/20 Cherished wife, daughter, and sister who was dedicated to caring for her family, animals, and those in need in the Long Island community. Kerry is survived by her husband, Alfonso Ernesto Lopez, her mother, Betty O'Hara Scully, her sister, Colleen Scully, her sister-in-law, Ana Armida Lopez, her brother-in-law, Armando Antonio Lopez and his family, as well as her Aunt Carolyn O'Hara & many loving cousins and friends. Graveside service at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY on Tuesday, November 17th at noon.







