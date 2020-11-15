1/1
KERRY SCULLY LOPEZ
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KERRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KERRY SCULLY LOPEZ 2/24/73 - 7/24/20 Cherished wife, daughter, and sister who was dedicated to caring for her family, animals, and those in need in the Long Island community. Kerry is survived by her husband, Alfonso Ernesto Lopez, her mother, Betty O'Hara Scully, her sister, Colleen Scully, her sister- in-law, Ana Armida Lopez, her brother-in-law, Armando Antonio Lopez and his family, as well as her Aunt Carolyn O'Hara & many loving cousins and friends. Graveside service at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY on Tuesday, November 17th at noon.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Charles Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved