BURKE - Kevin M. passed away September 10th, 2019. Born in NYC, December 1, 1962. Son of Edward and Erna Burke (deceased); brother of Dorothy (Lechich), Thomas, and Brian (living); and Edward & Patricia (deceased). Brother-in-law to Robert, Sharon and Aileen. Kevin worked for Nature's Bounty vitamins for 30 years. Kevin loved music and classic movies. An avid runner, he enjoyed the outdoors. He will be sorely missed by his many nieces, nephews and all who knew him. Remembrance services will be private. Anyone desiring can make a donation to Good Shepherd hospice. https://goodshepherdhospice.chsli.org/donations
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019