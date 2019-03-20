|
CASEY - Kevin J., suddenly, on March 17, 2019, of Bethpage, NY. Beloved son of the late Malachy and Eleanor. Loving brother of Brian (Robyn), Susan Barnard (Mark), and Kathleen Zeitz (Steve). Cherished uncle to Mickey, Matthew, Brianna, Danielle, and Benny. Long time bartender, and beloved by all, at RT McGrath's, Massapequa. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019