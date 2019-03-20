Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Casey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Casey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Kevin Casey Notice
CASEY - Kevin J., suddenly, on March 17, 2019, of Bethpage, NY. Beloved son of the late Malachy and Eleanor. Loving brother of Brian (Robyn), Susan Barnard (Mark), and Kathleen Zeitz (Steve). Cherished uncle to Mickey, Matthew, Brianna, Danielle, and Benny. Long time bartender, and beloved by all, at RT McGrath's, Massapequa. Reposing Friday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Saturday 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
Download Now