Kevin Duckham
DUCKHAM - Kevin 58, of Nesconset, passed away surrounded by his loving fam- ily on October 11th, 2020. A man of strong principle, a devout Catholic, who had a deep-rooted love of all things family and faith. Kevin had a great love for horse racing and cooking Sunday dinners for his family. He owned a successful label company, which he built from the ground up, which he considered his fourth child. Devoted husband to Denise, loving father to Timothy (Natalie) Duckham, Alison (James) Duckham, and Jacklyn (Francesco) Duckham. Beloved son to William and the late Helen Duckham. Dear brother of Michael (Florence) Duckham, Carol (Louis) Cacace, Patricia (Scott) Todesco, Thomas (Deborah) Duckham, and Joanne (James) Wetter. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main St. Smithtown, NY. Funeral Mass Thursday 11:15 am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, Smithtown. Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The V Foundation for Cancer Research, 14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27313.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 13, 2020.
