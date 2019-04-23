|
GALLAGHER Kevin, E. age 79, of Southold, NY formerly of Centerport, NY died on April 21, 2019. Beloved husband of 60 years to Dorothy. Loving father of Anne Maffucci (Todd), Mary Ryan (Christopher) and Meghan Martin (Gene). Cherished grandfather of Alexis, Angela, Katherine, Kelli, Colleen, Gene III and Lauren. Reposing Tuesday, 4-8 pm at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home 735 First St. Greenport. Funeral Mass Wednesday, 10:00 am at St. Agnes RC Church Greenport. Private cremation. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: St. Agnes Rc Church 523 Front St. Greenport, NY 11944
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2019