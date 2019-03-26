|
|
HALPIN - Kevin J., 80, of Sayville, LI, formerly of Yorktown Heights, NY, died on March 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Rose. Loving father of Irene Halpin and Jeannette Kolar (Brian). Proud grandfather of Aidan, Mitchell and Philip. Dear brother of Maureen Bahr, Mona May and the late Brendan Halpin. Reposing Thursday, 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 p.m. at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, West Sayville. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence RC Church, Sayville. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2019