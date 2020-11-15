KEATING - Kevin M. passed November 12, 2020, Born February 14, 1948, Valentine Boy, of Oldsmar, FL formerly from New Hyde Park, Brentwood and Smithtown. Loving husband of Blanche for 50 years, father of Kevin Jr. (Kelly), Michael (Renee) and daughter Kellyanne Mancuso. Loving Grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Brother of John, Jr. (Sherrille), Lawrence (Diana), Brian, and Jaclyn Lavarreda, and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was retired from Pan American and Delta Airlines. He now joins his father John and his mother Lucille in the Hollow of the Lord's hands.







