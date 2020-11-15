1/
Kevin Keating
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEATING - Kevin M. passed November 12, 2020, Born February 14, 1948, Valentine Boy, of Oldsmar, FL formerly from New Hyde Park, Brentwood and Smithtown. Loving husband of Blanche for 50 years, father of Kevin Jr. (Kelly), Michael (Renee) and daughter Kellyanne Mancuso. Loving Grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Brother of John, Jr. (Sherrille), Lawrence (Diana), Brian, and Jaclyn Lavarreda, and uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was retired from Pan American and Delta Airlines. He now joins his father John and his mother Lucille in the Hollow of the Lord's hands.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved